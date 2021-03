Police car lights. The Wichita Eagle

A man was killed on Oberlin Road north of Wade Avenue, Raleigh police said Tuesday night.

Raleigh police responded to a report of a shooting at 8:45 p.m. on the 1300 block of Oberlin Road, police said in a news release.

They found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police did not provide any other details and are continuing an investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.