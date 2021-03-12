Police arrest teen in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Raleigh park

Raleigh police have arrested an 18-year-old in last month’s fatal shooting of another teen at a Raleigh park, according to a news release.

Daniel Monserrate is charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Waly Malik Faye. Police arrested him Thursday, more than a week after they obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On the afternoon of Feb. 4, a 911 caller reported finding the body of a person with a head injury near a playground at Brentwood Park.

Police responded to the the northeast Raleigh park and found Faye with a gunshot wound. He died the next day, police said.

Faye attended Sanderson High School, according to his obituary. He enjoyed track and playing keyboard. He was a crew member at McDonald’s. He loved to go on family vacations, especially during Thanksgiving, when they visited Myrtle Beach.

Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown told the Raleigh City Council on Tuesday that young people account for many of the victims and perpetrators of gun violence in the city.

In each of the last three years, 11 children and teens 17 and under were victims of aggravated assault involving guns, according to the Raleigh Police Department’s 2020 crime report.

“We are seeing younger people who are victims,” Deck-Brown said. “We are seeing younger people who are suspects. And not all of them are living to tell the story.”