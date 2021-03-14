Did you receive an unexpected vaccine text in Raleigh? It may be a scam, police warn

The Raleigh Police Department warned Saturday that a scam text confirming fake vaccine appointments was circulating. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A text message promising COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Raleigh is a scam, police warned Saturday.

The Raleigh Police Department tweeted a screenshot of a text appearing to confirm an appointment at Fire Station 9, urging people who receive it not to engage with it.

“This text is a scam. Please do not respond to it or click the link,” RPD said in the tweet Saturday evening.

The text message below is being sent to people in regarding an appointment to get a COVID shot today at Fire Station 9. This text is a scam. Please do not respond to it or click the link. @RaleighGov pic.twitter.com/upfTWUVFt1 — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) March 13, 2021

Laura Hourigan, a spokeswoman for the department, said it was unaware of how many people received the text, or who was targeted by it.

She said she was unaware of where the link took people, or what the intention of the scam was.

“Residents should be wary of text messages that they weren’t expecting,” she said.

Hourigan pointed to the Federal Trade Commission’s guidance on how to recognize and report spam messages.

The FTC warns that scammers use fake text messages to obtain personal information “like your password, account number, or Social Security number” and then gain access to your accounts or sell your information. If you receive an unwanted text message, the commission says to avoid clicking any links or sending any personal information over text, and to report it to 7726 (SPAM) or at ftc.gov/complaint.