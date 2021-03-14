Woman killed in Wake crash after another driver ran a red light, Highway Patrol says

A 72-year-old woman was killed in a Raleigh crash Saturday night, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said. The Wichita Eagle

A 72-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Wake County on Saturday night, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred at the intersection of U.S. 401 and Forestville Road on the outskirts of Raleigh after a driver ran a red light, Trooper L. E. Carlberg said.

The victim of the fatal crash was in the passenger seat of the vehicle that was struck. Her name has not been released by authorities.

Carlberg said both vehicles remained on the scene of the wreck, and that the driver who ran the red light was transported with minor injuries.

He said that driver has been charged with failing to stop for a red light and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.