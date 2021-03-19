Where is Chelsea? Man’s car stolen with puppy inside at Raleigh gas station

Cord Allen, who teaches in the Washington area, was on his way to visit his grandmother in Charlotte on Sunday. He had to stop in Raleigh to get gas at a BP gas station in Northwest Raleigh off of Glenwood Avenue.

Allen, 29, left his car to go inside the shop, only for a few seconds, but when he came out, he saw one teenager run to the driver’s door and another jump into the passenger seat. They drove off with his one and a half year-old white and brown schnauzer-poodle mix, Chelsea.

Have you seen Chelsea? Chelsea was last seen on Sunday 3/14/21 when a car she was stolen from the BP Gas Station at 4123 Glenwood Ave. Raleigh Police Department

“I didn’t want to lose my life over a rental, so I took a step back and they took off,” said Allen.

Wednesday, Raleigh police took two teenagers, 17 and 15, into custody after they crashed Allen’s car, but Allen said police told him the two don’t have any information or are not saying anything about the whereabouts of Chelsea.

The teenagers wrecked the car in a hit-and-run accident in the 400 block of North Fisher Street, a police spokesperson said. They ran into a vehicle there. After one of the teenagers hopped out of the car, it kept going and pinned the teen in front of an electrical box, Allen said.

“The car was totaled,” he said.

Allen has put up signs asking for help finding Chelsea in Durham and Raleigh, but still has not had any luck finding Chelsea, who has been his emotional support animal. Allen has had Chelsea since just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in January 2020. Allen lives alone with Chelsea in the Washington area.

“For her, it’s been forever,” he said.

After the car was stolen, Allen had to stay in Raleigh until Tuesday, when he says a police officer was assigned his case. He reported the incident Sunday, right after his car was stolen. A police spokesperson said she could not confirm when a police officer was assigned to the case.

A family member from Charlotte picked Allen up Wednesday, and he has since come back to Raleigh to assist investigators with the investigation.

“I don’t know what they did with her,” Allen said. “I just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.”