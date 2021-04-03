Raleigh police arrest 17-year-old in fatal overnight shooting

Police arrested a 17-year-old in connection with an overnight shooting in Raleigh. tglantz@thestate.com

Raleigh police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of New Bern Avenue.

The RPD has identified the victim as 26-year-old Tyron Markeith Miller.

Police were notified of the shooting at 2:17 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found Miller suffering from gunshot wounds. Miller was taken to WakeMed Health, where he later died of his injuries.

Police did not identify the 17-year-old or say if they knew the motive for the shooting. No other details about the shooting were released.

The investigation is continuing. The Raleigh police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP (4357) or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.