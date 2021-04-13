Road rage: Man shot at merging car then dumped gun & ammo, Wake sheriff’s office says

Deputies have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly shooting at a driver who merged in front of him Tuesday morning, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office has said. The Wichita Eagle

Deputies have arrested a 38-year-old man accused of shooting at a car whose driver merged in front of him Tuesday morning, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office reported.

John Davis of Spring Hope in Nash County was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, and felony discharging of a weapon into a dwelling or occupied vehicle, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to a report of road rage near U.S. 401 and N.C. 96 around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office stated in the release.

When deputies arrived, witnesses and Brandon Jones of Wake Forest, the other driver, said they heard gunshots after Jones merged in front of Davis and the two exchanged words at the stoplight. The two men were traveling down U.S. 401, according to the release.

Witnesses described one bullet being fired into the pavement, and another aimed at Jones’ vehicle. No one was injured by the gunfire, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Eric Curry, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said he could not confirm whether Davis meant to harm Jones. Neither bullet struck the vehicle, he said.

Deputies said they were able to contact Davis by phone and request he return to the scene.

Davis “allegedly dumped the gun along with ammo in a drain,” but deputies were later able to recover the handgun, according to the release.

Curry said Davis admitted dumping the weapon.

Davis is currently being processed into the Wake County Detention Center, the Sheriff’s Office stated.