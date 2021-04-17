Two hospitalized after carjacking of a couple using curbside pickup leads to crash

A police car with its lights on. File photo. The Wichita Eagle

Two people were hospitalized after a carjacking at the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh led to a crash Saturday afternoon.

The carjacking occurred when a couple arrived for a curbside pickup from a store.

When the driver of the vehicle exited to pick up the items from the store, the carjacker broke into the driver’s side door and drove off with the passenger still inside. The carjacker then crashed the car, according to Raleigh police.

RPD has arrested a suspect in the carjacking, Talon Custer, 33, of Raleigh.

Custer and the passenger victim, Heidi Firrello, 54, of Youngsville, were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition Saturday.