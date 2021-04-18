Knightdale, Durham Walmart stores evacuated after bomb threats, police say

Walmarts in Knightdale and Durham have been evacuated after bomb threats were made Sunday morning, police have said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Walmart stores in Knightdale and Durham have been evacuated after bomb threats were made Sunday morning, police said.

Deputies and local police are investigating a threat made against the Walmart at 7106 Knightdale Boulevard, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office. The building has been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

@WakeSheriff is on scene of a reported bomb threat inside the Walmart in Knightdale. The public is urged to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/55qatwh4Gh — Wake County Sheriff's Office, Raleigh, N.C. (@WakeSheriff) April 18, 2021

The threat was reported at 8:16 a.m., Raleigh-Wake dispatch said.

The Walmart on Glenn School Road also has been evacuated while investigators search for possible devices inside, Durham police told ABC11, The News & Observer’s news partner.

The N&O has reached out to the Durham Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story.