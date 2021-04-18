Crime
Knightdale, Durham Walmart stores evacuated after bomb threats, police say
Walmart stores in Knightdale and Durham have been evacuated after bomb threats were made Sunday morning, police said.
Deputies and local police are investigating a threat made against the Walmart at 7106 Knightdale Boulevard, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office. The building has been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.
The threat was reported at 8:16 a.m., Raleigh-Wake dispatch said.
The Walmart on Glenn School Road also has been evacuated while investigators search for possible devices inside, Durham police told ABC11, The News & Observer’s news partner.
The N&O has reached out to the Durham Police Department for more information.
This is a developing story.
