Raleigh police arrest man for shooting at an occupied vehicle on New Bern Avenue

Raleigh police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle on New Bern Avenue early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched at roughly 2 a.m. Saturday to a shooting in the 3900 block of New Bern Avenue, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release.

Matthew Wright, 28, has been arrested and charged with two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

The department said officers found three men and a vehicle turned upside down with bullet holes when they arrived on scene. The ensuing investigation found that two men were in the vehicle when Wright fired at them from another vehicle, according to the release.

The driver of the vehicle had crashed it while attempting to escape the gunfire, police said. No injuries were reported.

Donna-maria Harris, a spokeswoman for the department, said Wright was on scene when officers arrived. She declined to comment on a motive or whether he knew the men in the vehicle, as the investigation is ongoing.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call Raleigh Crimestoppers at (919) 834-4357.