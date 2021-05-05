Johnston County deputy involved in shooting of man in wrist during arrest

A Johnston County sheriff’s deputy was involved in the shooting of a suspect in the wrist during an arrest in Benson, a news release from the sheriff’s office stated.

The sheriff’s office was assisting the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Around 11 a.m., during the arrest, the suspect was shot in the wrist and taken to WakeMed in Raleigh, WRAL reported.

The SBI will investigate the incident, the release from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The sheriff’s office referred questions about the shooting and what the suspect was accused of to the SBI.

The shooting comes just weeks after Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot Andrew Brown Jr. People from all over the state marched in Elizabeth City after a judge ruled against the public release of body camera footage in the incident.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.