Raleigh police rule out homicide in 22-year-old woman’s death. Investigation continues.

The Raleigh Police Department said Wednesday it has ruled out homicide but continues to investigate the death of a young woman found over the weekend.

Amber Lightsey, 22, was found dead Sunday night by officers responding to a call on North Rogers Lane, near New Bern Avenue east of downtown Raleigh.

She had been missing since Thursday, when her mother first reported her missing. Lightsey was last seen leaving her job at Club Amnesia around 4 a.m. that day, police said in a news release.

A 911 caller reported Sunday that Lightsey’s car was parked outside of a Food Lion. It had been there for a couple of days, the caller said.

Police spokeswoman Donna-maria Harris declined to comment on what caused Lightsey’s death.

In an interview with The News & Observer, Valencia Lightsey said her daughter, an only child, dreamed of becoming a cosmetologist and planned to enroll in school again after the pandemic.

“She wanted to do better for herself,” Valencia Lightsey said.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.