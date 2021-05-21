Johnston County man sentenced 10 years for his role in high-speed chase, shooting

U.S. Department of Justice seal

A Johnston County man received a 10-year prison sentence and three years of supervised release on Thursday in U.S. District Court for his role in a chase that reached speed of 110 mph and included 14 shots being fired at troopers in pursuit.

Justin Lynn Chapman entered a guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in October and was sentenced to 120 months by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III in court Thursday.

On Nov. 30, 2018, Chapman was a passenger in a car pulled over by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol in Raleigh for suspicion of having a false license plate.

The vehicle drove away before the trooper could approach the driver, according to a news release. As the vehicle weaved through traffic and ran stop signs, Chapman fired five shots at the patrol car in pursuit. He later fired nine more shots while positioned through the sunroof and the chase went down rural roads.

The Highway Patrol called for help from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, who used “stop sticks” to puncture the vehicle’s tires. Chapman tried fleeing the vehicle but was captured after a brief search with a 9mm handgun and 30-round extended magazine.

Chapman is to begin serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Complex in Butner.