Shooting leaves one injured at Cary hotel, police say

Cary police are investigating after officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound at a hotel Saturday night.

The Cary Police Department said officers were dispatched to the La Quinta Inn and Suites at 191 Crescent Commons around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, they found one person with a “serious but not life threatening” gunshot injury, according to a news release Sunday.

In 2020, just two shootings were reported in Cary, The News & Observer previously reported.

There have been at least two prior shootings reported in Cary this year — one of which killed one person and injured three others.

