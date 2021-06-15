19-year-old shot, killed outside Food Lion in Raleigh

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed on the 3400 block of Poole Road on Monday night, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The fatal shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. on the 3400 block of Poole Road in Raleigh, the department said in a news release Tuesday.

Officers arriving on scene found Trashawn Watkins suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died, the department said.

ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner, reported that the shooting happened outside of a Food Lion grocery store.

The N&O has asked Raleigh police for more information about the shooting, and whether a motive or suspect has been identified.

The shooting was one of at least two that occurred in Raleigh Monday night.

A man was also shot on the corner of Russ Street and Poole Road just before 8 p.m., Raleigh police said. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The department has not released any further information about the earlier shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information that might assist the investigation of either shooting to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.