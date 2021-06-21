Durham police release name of 21-year-old man fatally shot during weekend argument

The Durham Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Durham Police Department on Monday identified a man killed in a weekend shooting as 21-year-old Fabian Jose Aldana-Tesco.

He was found fatally shot in the 2400 block of Guess Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the department said.

When officers arrived, they found Aldana-Tesco injured and lying in the parking lot, according to a news release Sunday.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Witnesses said he was shot during an argument, according to police.

Aldana-Tesco was from Oxford, North Carolina, police said.

Kammie Michael, a police spokeswoman, declined to comment on any possible suspects and motive, stating the investigation was ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for tips that help solve felony cases, and callers never have to give their names.

As of June 5, there had been 331 reported shooting incidents and 105 people shot this year in Durham, according to police.

As of the same date, 17 people had been fatally shot in the city.