Orange County deputies chase stolen Lexus, arrest 2 men after driver runs through pond

Orange County deputies charged two men after an attempted traffic stop ended with a foot chase through a Hillsborough pond Sunday.

The chase started when Orange County deputies saw a 2009 Lexus speeding and passing other motorists across a double yellow line Sunday evening on Orange Grove Road, the Sheriff’s Office reported Monday. The driver of the Lexus, identified as Richard Ale Gutierrez-Dunlap, failed to stop for deputies before spinning out near the intersection of Oakdale Drive and Churton Street near the ABC store, they said.

One deputy detained the car’s passengers when Gutierrez-Dunlap jumped and ran, they said. Another deputy chased him through the Lory Apartments and a pond on the property before catching him.

Gutierrez-Dunlap, 22, of Chapel Hill was charged with felony flee to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, careless and reckless driving, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, and maintaining a vehicle to sell and deliver schedule IV controlled substance, according to a news release.

Deputies later discovered that the Lexus which Gutierrez-Dunlap was driving had been reported stolen in Durham County. They found 53 Xanax pills, plastic baggies, a digital scale, a ski mask and the key fobs to several vehicles inside the car.

He also was charged with outstanding warrants from Durham and Wake counties for robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree burglary, larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of failure to appear in court for three counts of breaking and entering motor vehicles, and felony possession of goods or property, the release stated.

He was taken to the Orange County jail under a $78,000 bond.

Deputies also charged a passenger, 19-year-old Carlos Galvez, of Durham, with possession of schedule IV controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, the release stated. Galvez was taken to the jail under a $2,000 bond.

A second passenger, a 15-year-old, was released into his parents’ custody.

“What started out as a traffic stop for multiple violations resulted in the fortuitous location and ultimate apprehension of an individual who otherwise may have continued to evade the criminal justice system,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a statement.

“The driver was not only endangering people on the roadways, he was operating a stolen vehicle, and dealing a controlled substance,” he said. “He now faces charges in three counties and more might be forthcoming after investigators process additional evidence found in the vehicle.”

No deputies were injured. The deputy who arrested Gutierrez-Dunlap lost his glasses in the pond.