Man dies of gunshot wound suffered on Raleigh Boulevard

The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a shooting death that occurred in the 400 block of S. Raleigh Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting found the victim, 26-year-old Antonio Luis Quinones, wounded by gunfire. Quinones was taken to a hospital where he died of his wounds.

Police have released no further details, but WRAL is reporting that the shooting was the result of a road rage incident.

Police ask that anyone with information call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.