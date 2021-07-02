Man found fatally stabbed in Durham house, police say

A man was killed in Durham on Thursday after being stabbed, the Durham Police Department said Friday.

Durham police have not released many details, including a suspect or the victim’s name, but investigators said the stabbing was not a random act and that there’s no “danger to the public,” according to a release.

Police said they responded to a call about a stabbing on the 2300 block of Charles Street at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

After arriving at a house on the street, officers found an adult male who had been stabbed to death, the police said.

The police department said it is continuing to investigate.

As of June 26, there have been 23 homicides reported in Durham.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.