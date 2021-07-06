NFL-signed player, Wake Forest native arrested in Wake County on assault charge

Darius Hodge, a 23-year-old linebacker with the Cincinnati Bengals, was arrested Sunday for an assault charge from 2019.

An NFL-signed player and Wake Forest native was arrested in Wake County over the weekend on an assault charge.

Darius Hodge, a 23-year-old rookie linebacker with the Cincinnati Bengals, was charged with simple assault in Franklin County in connection with a 2019 incident.

He was arrested Sunday in Wake Forest near Capital Boulevard and Agora Drive.

Hodge graduated from Wake Forest High School and played college football for Marshall University. An undrafted free agent, Hodge was signed by the Bengals in 2021.

The News & Observer has contacted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for more information about the assault charge.