Another deadly stabbing in Durham. This time, police say man told them why he did it.

Durham police are investigating the city’s second fatal stabbing in a week. Dreamstime via TNS

Police investigating a fatal stabbing in Durham say a man told them the person he stabbed was trying to rob him.

So far, no charges have been filed.

On Tuesday, police said they went Sunday evening to the parking lot of the shopping center at 2000 Avondale Drive after a call reporting an armed robbery. There, they said a man told officers he had stabbed someone trying to rob him, according to a news release. He told officers he knew the person, police said.

The person who was stabbed then left in a vehicle, police said, but was found dead not far away.

Police didn’t name either person. They described the person who talked to officers as an adult male, but they described the person who was stabbed only as a male.

Durham police said they are still investigating. They asked that people with information to “call Investigator Bongarten at 919-560-4440, ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.”

It’s the second deadly stabbing in a week in Durham. On Friday, Durham police said they went to a house Thursday in the 2300 block of Charles Street and found an unnamed man who had been stabbed to death, The News & Observer reported. Police didn’t release any information at that time about any suspect, but they said the stabbing was not random and the public wasn’t in danger.

There were 23 homicides in Durham this year through June 26, according to the Durham Police Department. That’s up from 15 in the same period in 2020.