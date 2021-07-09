Crime

Man dies after being shot multiple times at Durham apartment complex

A man died Thursday evening after being shot several times outside the Garden Terrace Apartments in Durham.
A man died Thursday evening after being shot several times outside the Garden Terrace Apartments in Durham. Getty Images/iStockphoto
DURHAM

A man died Thursday evening after being shot at an apartment complex in Durham, according to media reports.

The shooting took place shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Garden Terrace Apartments on House Avenue, according to CBS 17.

The man was in his car when he was struck by multiple bullets, WRAL reported.

Police have not released any information about the shooting.

As of June 26, the most recent date on the police department website, there had been 23 homicides in Durham this year.

That compared to 15 by the same time last year and 22 the year before that.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

Profile Image of Avi Bajpai
Avi Bajpai
Avi Bajpai is an intern at The News & Observer covering North Carolina politics. He recently graduated from George Washington University and has covered a variety of topics including affordable housing, homelessness, and city budgets. He is new to Raleigh and is excited to explore the city and learn about its history and culture.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use