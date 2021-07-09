Man dies after being shot multiple times at Durham apartment complex

A man died Thursday evening after being shot several times outside the Garden Terrace Apartments in Durham. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man died Thursday evening after being shot at an apartment complex in Durham, according to media reports.

The shooting took place shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Garden Terrace Apartments on House Avenue, according to CBS 17.

The man was in his car when he was struck by multiple bullets, WRAL reported.

Police have not released any information about the shooting.

As of June 26, the most recent date on the police department website, there had been 23 homicides in Durham this year.

That compared to 15 by the same time last year and 22 the year before that.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.