Durham police officer charged with sexual offense, kidnapping

A Durham police officer was charged Thursday with with a sex offense and other crimes, the Durham Police Department said Friday.

Joseph A. Daniels, 35, was arrested on charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual offense and sexual battery, according to a news release.

Daniels was charged by the Apex Police Department in connection with an incident reported to them on June 16.

The Durham Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will also conduct an administrative investigation, which is standard procedure.

Daniels turned himself in at the Durham County Magistrate’s Office and was released on a $75,000 unsecured bond.

He has been placed on administrative duty with pay.

The Durham Police Department is working with Apex police on the investigation, said Durham Interim Chief Shari Montgomery, who has led the department since former chief C.J. Davis started a new job in Memphis, Tennessee, this month.

Daniels joined the Durham Police Department in 2011 and is assigned to the Organized Crime Division.