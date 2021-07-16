Three men charged with assault in Raleigh stabbings

Three men have been arrested and charged with assault after a non-fatal stabbing in Raleigh, NC. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three men have been arrested and charged in a May multiple stabbing incident, the Raleigh Police Department said Friday.

Officers found two men with stab wounds at 2:18 a.m. May 2 on Creekside Drive.

A third man was treated for stab wounds at a nearby hospital, police said in a news release.

Rene Jhovany Rodrigues-Bustos, 26, has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy.

Cody Ray Taylor, 21, has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy.

Bryson Andrew Riedel, 20, has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police did not say Friday who allegedly stabbed whom or provide any details on the men’s injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.