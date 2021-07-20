Raleigh police arrest, charge 24-year-old in fatal hit and run that left one dead

Police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man for a fatal hit and run early Sunday morning, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release Tuesday. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Raleigh police have arrested a 24-year-old man and charged him in a hit and run early Sunday morning that left one dead.

Juan Alejandro Sandoval has been charged with felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run and driving while impaired, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

Rony Kevin Velasquez, 22, was struck and killed by a pick-up truck just before 2:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Sego Court, The News & Observer previously reported.

Police said Tuesday that Sandoval was the driver of the truck.

Donna-maria Harris, a spokeswoman for Raleigh police, said those in the truck got out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

Velasquez was standing in the middle of the street speaking to someone when he was struck, she added.

Harris declined to comment on how many people were in the truck or who owned it, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Police have asked those with information to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919- 834-HELP or raleighcrimestoppers.org. Those who provide anonymous tips that help solve the case can earn cash rewards.