Durham man killed in I-85 crash involving driver without a license, police say

A 54-year-old Durham man was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 Tuesday morning, the city’s police department said. Dreamstime via TNS

A 54-year-old Durham man was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 Tuesday morning after being rear-ended by a driver without a license, the city’s police department said.

The fatal crash occurred on I-85 North near the North Roxboro Street exit around 6 a.m., the Durham Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators said David Lynch, the 54-year-old Durham man, was driving a 2006 Ford truck when he suddenly slowed down.

Marvin Elmer Perez-Garcia, 20, of Durham, was driving a 2006 BMW and rear-ended Lynch, police said.

Lynch was taken to the hospital, where he died.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Perez-Garcia, who was not injured, has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, following too close, not having a driver’s license and a window tint violation, police said.

Kammie Michael, a spokeswoman for Durham police, said speed and impairment did not appear to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, she added.

The crash closed two lanes of I-85 North for multiple hours.