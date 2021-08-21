Crime

Wake County arrests off-duty Wilson Police Department officer after DWI traffic stop

A Wilson Police Department officer is being investigated after being charged with driving while impaired Saturday in Wake County.

Marisela Cabello, 26, was off duty when she was arrested early Saturday morning, according to WRAL.

Wake County Jail officials confirmed that an N.C. Highway Patrol officer charged Cabello with driving while impaired and speeding. She was released from jail on a written promise to appear just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

Cabello, a patrol officer with the Wilson Police Department, was driving her personal car when she was stopped, the TV station reported. She was a member of the department for about a year, it said.

Cabello has reportedly been put on administrative leave, while the agencies conduct criminal and internal investigations. Wilson Police Department spokesman Capt. Stroud was not immediately available for comment.

The story will be updated.

