Man fatally shot at Durham apartment complex, fourth person shot overnight

A man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Durham early Saturday, media outlets reported.

Officers arrived at the apartment complex in the 1900 block of Jersey Avenue at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, CBS 17 reported. They found an adult male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his back, WRAL reported. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier Saturday, the Durham Police Department said officers were investigating a separate shooting that occurred near the 3000 block of Auto Drive. Three adult males were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said in a post on Twitter at 2:31 a.m.

Police are continuing to investigate both shootings. They said the two shootings do not appear to be related, CBS 17 reported.

The shootings took place approximately two miles apart from each other.

The location of the Jersey Avenue fatal shooting, is across from the Lakewood Shopping Center and just south of Maplewood Cemetery and the campus of Duke University.

The shooting on Auto Drive occurred at a China Buffet restaurant, CBS reported. There are several other restaurants and retail stores in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.