1 man dead, 2 injured after overnight shootings at Raleigh night clubs

There is breaking news.

Raleigh police are investigating two early Thursday morning shootings that left one man dead and another man and woman injured.

The first happened around 2:30 a.m. at The Bison Bar on East Whitaker Mill Road, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Police found a man who had been shot in the head and a woman who has been shot in the neck, WRAL reported.

The second shooting happened around 3:25 a.m. outside Club Amnesia on North Market Drive.

Police found a man with gunshot wounds who died, ABC11 reported. Police roped off the entire block because of the number of bullet casings along the street.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police released no other details and have not said whether the shootings might have been related.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are working to get information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date report.

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 7:59 AM.