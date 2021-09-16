Crime

Be on the lookout for man impersonating a Wake County Sheriff deputy, WCSO says

Law enforcement officers are searching for a man impersonating a Wake County Sheriff’s deputy.

A man in his 20s was seen driving a car meant to look like a sheriff’s vehicle around 1 p.m. Thursday in the Creedmoor Road area near I-540, according to a Wake County Sheriff’s Office press release.

As the man was trying to make traffic stops in the vehicle, a photo and video was captured by a concerned citizen, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The white and black Ford Crown Victoria had faded lettering on it that read “Sheriff,” “In God We Trust” and “911,” according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle also had white doors, a black hood and potentially a 30-day tag displayed in the back window.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 or 919-856-6911.

