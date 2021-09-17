16-year-old charged with reckless driving in June fatal crash in Morrisville

A 16-year-old driver has been charged in the fatal crash of Armin Roshdi in Morrisville in June.

The teenager, whose name has not been released, was arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, and careless and reckless driving, according to Wil Glenn, communications director for the town of Morrisville.

The 16-year-old was traveling at 86 miles per hour in a zone with a 30 mph speed limit, Glenn said in a news release.

Morrisville police officers responded to the scene of the crash at Morrisville Parkway and Creek Park Drive shortly after 10 p.m. on June 30.

A recent investigation by The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer found that extreme speeding on North Carolina highways has increased dramatically since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some drivers going up to 50 mph over the speed limit.

The N&O has reached out to the town of Morrisville and the Morrisville Police Department for more information about the fatal crash and the 16-year-old who has been charged.

