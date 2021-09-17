Man killed at Raleigh club was killed in shootout with security guards, 911 call says

A man who died after a Thursday shooting outside a club on North Market Drive was fatally shot by security guards following an armed confrontation, according to a 911 call that police released Friday.

Devon Maleek Bowser, 28, had an argument with employees inside Club Amnesia before he left and returned to the club with a handgun, police said in a news release.

According to police, Bowser threatened to shoot inside the club, as well as a security guard standing by the door.

When Bowser raised his gun at the guard, that guard and a second security guard shot him, police said. The shooting occurred around 3:25 a.m. Thursday.

A 911 caller said he was standing outside the club with a security guard when Bowser and “a bunch of his friends came up with guns and tried to shoot the security officer.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Bowser was carrying a pistol; the others with him were carrying pistols and semi-automatic assault rifles, the caller said.

Before he was shot, Bowser walked up “almost two feet away from the security officer,” the caller said.

“We returned fire at close range,” the caller said.

Bowser was struck by the gunfire and was on the ground, seemingly unresponsive, the caller said.

Some of those with him drove off in a dark vehicle, and the rest jumped over a fence and ran toward a gas station.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“They returned fire for quite some time,” the caller told the dispatcher.

It is unclear if either guard or anyone else was injured. The News & Observer has asked Raleigh police if anyone else was injured and if police are searching for the individuals who accompanied Bowser and allegedly shot at the security guards.

No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon.

Raleigh police will consult with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office before “final determinations are made concerning the case,” police said in the release.

The shooting was one of two at Raleigh nightclubs Thursday morning.

A man and woman were injured at Bison Bar on East Whitaker Mill Road around 2:30 a.m.

Police have not announced any suspects or charges in that incident and have said the two shootings are unrelated.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are working to get information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date report.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 1:57 PM.