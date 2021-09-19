Crime
Raleigh police investigating after 51-year-old killed in Saturday assault
Raleigh police are investigating an assault that killed a 51-year-old man late Saturday night.
Officers found Javan Cannon suffering serious injuries after a disturbance was reported just before 11:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Garner Road in Southeast Raleigh.
Cannon did not survive his injuries, police said in a news release Sunday.
The News & Observer has requested more information about the nature of Cannon’s injuries, and whether a suspect or motive has been identified.
Police are asking those with information about the assault to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
This is a breaking news story
In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are working to get information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date report.
Comments