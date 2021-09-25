Raleigh police identify man who was fatally shot Friday, ask for help

Raleigh police are asking for help in solving the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Jose Luis Hernandez-Gutierrez on Friday, Sept. 24. Dreamstime via TNS

A man who was shot in Northeast Raleigh Friday morning has died from his injuries, Raleigh police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4400 block of Craftsman Drive at approximately 5:15 a.m., where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Later on Friday, police said the man had died from his injuries, and identified him as 46-year-old Jose Luis Hernandez-Gutierrez.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police said in a news release.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP. Text and email reporting options are also available at raleighcrimestoppers.org.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tips can be shared anonymously, and CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information that helps solve cases.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are working to get information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date report.