Teen reported dead after shooting in Johnston County neighborhood

Selma police are investigating a shooting that reportedly killed a teen on South Raiford Street in Selma.

ABC 11, The News & Observer’s media partner, said neighbors told them a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday night.

“He was the sweetest boy there’s ever been. He was 17 years old. He lost his life for no reason at all,” the teen’s grandmother told reporters.

Neighbors aid the teen was shot multiple times, ran through a neighbor’s yard and tried to jump a fence before he died.

Police declined to provide information when contacted by The N&O on Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the department only confirmed there was one victim.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact the Selma Police Department.

Selma is about 30 miles southeast of Raleigh in Johnston County.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 11:36 AM.