Thousands of Wake students will come home late Thursday after threat shuts down school

Thousands of Wake County students will get home later than normal Thursday afternoon after a false threat of shots fired at Rolesville High School put the campus on lockdown and delayed school bus service at area schools.

Rolesville High was put on a code red lockdown shortly after a 911 call was received around 1:35 p..m. about a threat at the school, principal Dhedra Lassiter said in a message sent to families. The school was declared safe for students to leave around 3:15 p.m. — about an hour after the normal 2:18 p.m. dismissal.

The late dismissal also resulted in delays sending school buses to eight other northern Wake schools. Students will be getting home 60 to 90 minutes later than normal.

The 911 call that triggered the lockdown said that shots had been fired at the high school, according to Tim Simmons, a Wake County schools spokesman. Fears about school safety have escalated since the Feb. 14 mass school shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead.

Wake houses many of its school buses at high schools. Wake also uses a three-tier transportation system in which many of the buses that serve high schools also go to middle schools and elementary schools.

The lockdown at Rolesville High shortly before its dismissal time impacted several other schools. Afternoon bus service was delayed for some students at Abbotts Creek, Harris Creek, North Ridge, River Bend, Rolesville and Sanford Creek elementary schools and River Bend and Rolesville middle schools.

The lockdown comes a week after Wake County school officials, the FBI and local law enforcement held a news conference to warn people against making hoax threats against schools. Authorities said that criminal charges will be filed against people who make threats.