Some of Wake’s newest teachers were hired back when they were high school students

Allen Botwick is one of Wake County’s newest teachers, but he had a teaching job lined up four years ago when he was a senior at Holly Springs High School.

Botwick, 22, is part of the first graduating class of Wake County’s Future Teacher Program, in which the district offers contracts to Wake high school seniors who plan to become teachers. Botwick attended summer training programs offered by Wake, graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill and got his teaching license, resulting in him being hired as the new choral director at Green Hope High School in Cary.

“Despite what you hear on the news, being a teacher is making a difference,” Botwick said in an interview Thursday. “While you might hear a parent say, ‘you don’t want to be a teacher, it’s not a job for me.’ It’s my life. I know that, and I’m thankful for how this program has prepared me.”

The Wake County school system created the program in 2015 to address concerns about teacher shortages by recruiting talent from within the community.

Wake annually picks up to 50 graduating high school seniors to join the program. The next group will be selected in the spring. Go to https://www.wcpss.net/Page/20672 for more information on the program.

A total of 118 people are in the program now, including 18 from the first group selected in 2015. Of that initial group, 12 like Botwick are teaching in the district, with six more people who will be hired after they graduate from college this school year.

Wake agrees to pay the future teachers to attend a week of summer training each of the four years they’re in college. The students get $3,000 in stipends over the four years.

Upon graduation from college, the students are offered three-year teaching contracts. Students must meet obligations such as attend the summer training sessions and meet all district licensure and application requirements.

School officials say the summer sessions allow them to teach the students the “Wake County way” of being a teacher.

Camille Hedrick, Green Hope’s principal, hired two of the program’s graduates. She said the training those new teachers received while working with Wake’s “rock-star teachers and administrators” means they’re better prepared than many newly hired educators.

“They know more of what to expect and they have the extra layer of confidence,” Hedrick said. “It’s not superficial confidence.”

Wake has made selection to the Future Teachers program a high-profile accomplishment by presenting the students with their contracts at their senior awards ceremonies. Carolann Wade, a senior administrator in Wake’s Human Resources Department, said parents have been thrilled knowing their children already have jobs before they start college.

Botwick said knowing that he had a job allowed him to focus on finishing his studies at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Now Botwick is making the transition to being a teacher. Botwick had volunteered at a school performance last year, so some of the students had called him by his first name then. He had to remind them that they have to call him “Mr. Botwick” now.

“While being a young person in this field might be a challenge, I embrace it because I watch the same TV shows they do,” Botwick said. “I listen to the same music they do.

“We can use those cultural connections and relate them to musical ideas and it reaches them at another level that way.”

The new school year is only a week old, but Botwick has begun a tradition that he says allows him to check in with his students. He starts every class by shaking hands with each student that arrives.

“My classroom is a safe space for them to be themselves,” Botwick said. “If they come in and they feel safe, then that’s important.”