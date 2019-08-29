Education

Renovations have started on NC State’s iconic bell tower. Soon, real bells will ring.

NC State’s iconic Belltower is about to get an upgrade

Tom Stafford, former vice chancellor of student affairs at NC State University, talks about the history of the building as he gives a tour. By
Raleigh

Renovations officially started for N.C. State University’s iconic bell tower this week, and it will soon have actual bells to ring.

The area around the university landmark is fenced off, and scaffolding is going up around the 115-foot granite structure as the $6.5 million project is underway. The construction will last a little over a year, according to the university.

The bell tower at the entrance to campus on Hillborough Street has been ringing for about 70 years, but the bell sounds have been coming from speakers and not actual bells. That’s about to change.

Scaffolding is erected around N.C. State’s bell tower in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State is installing 54 bells in the tower thanks to a gift from Bill and Frances Henry of Gastonia in 2017. The donation also includes funding for a carillon and interior stairs for the tower, as well as renovation and repairs.

“The bell tower is one of the most hallowed places on our campus, but with so many facilities needs in recent years, we haven’t been able to give it the attention that it needed and deserves,” N.C. State Chancellor Randy Woodson said at the time. “This gift represents the culmination of a team effort to ensure that the bell tower stands strong for generations to come, and it’s a great example of the impact of our growing culture of philanthropy.”

The monument was originally built to honor NC State alumni killed in World War I, and construction began a century ago. Now, the university says, it’s a “symbol of inspiration to the Wolfpack community.”

The beloved bell tower lights up red for holidays that honor veterans and to celebrate faculty and students’ achievements. That includes athletic events, a tradition UNC-Chapel Hill adopted this year.

The N.C. State campus sprawls out behind the iconic bell tower on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. A recent gift to the university will have real bells installed 70 years after the iconic structure was completed. The chimes that come from the structure are now electronically produced and played through speakers atop the structure. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

