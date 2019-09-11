Runners up before sunrise in Chapel Hill for annual 9/11 stair run at Kenan Stadium

U.S. flag unfurled at Pentagon for 9/11 anniversary An American flag was unfurled from the roof of the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia on Sept. 11, 2019 as part of the September 11th anniversary ceremonies in the United States. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An American flag was unfurled from the roof of the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia on Sept. 11, 2019 as part of the September 11th anniversary ceremonies in the United States.

Each year on Sept. 11 at 5:40 a.m., students, campus leaders, local first responders and community members run the stairs at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kenan Memorial Stadium.

The runners climb 2,076 steps in honor of the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

UNC’s Army ROTC Tar Heel Battalion hosted the event Wednesday morning, posting the colors and leading the singing of the national anthem. Members of the Chapel Hill and Carrboro police and fire departments also participated.

The General Alumni Association also held a small public ceremony for the six UNC alumni who were killed on 9/11. That event started at 8:46 a.m., the time when the first plane flew into the World Trade Center.

At the Memorial Garden outside the Alumni Center, a plaque lists the names of victims Ryan Kohart ’98, Karleton Fyfe ’92, Mary Lou Hague ’96, Andrew King ’83, Dora Menchaca ’78 and Christopher Quackenbush ’79.