Wake County Spelling Bee needs donations or else 2020 could be the last competition

SHARE COPY LINK

The future of the Wake County Spelling Bee is in jeopardy unless organizers can raise enough money to keep the competition running.

Last month, Partners for the Advancement of Gifted Education of Wake County sent out an alert saying that it needed to raise $7,500 by Oct. 15 or else it wouldn’t be able to hold the 2020 Spelling Bee. The group says it’s raised enough money to continue next year, but it could be their last bee unless they get enough to fully cover their costs.

At stake is a program that sends a talented speller on an all-expenses-paid trip to the Washington D.C. area each May to compete in the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“It’s for the kids,” said Crystal Whittenton, a member of the board of PAGE of Wake County. “For some kids, they live for that all year. They can win a $50,000 scholarship. For some kids, it just captures their imagination.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This year, 562 spellers from around the world, included 18 from North Carolina, competed in the National Spelling Bee that ended in a historic 8-way tie.

Jason Sorin of Durham made it to the nationally televised finals and tied for 30th place. He had earned a spot after winning the Duke Regional Spelling Bee.

For a long time, Wake County students were cut out of the competition after The News & Observer and television station WRAZ withdrew sponsorship after 1997. But PAGE brought it back in 2011, when it agreed to be the main sponsor.

Last year’s Wake bee drew 89 spellers from various elementary and middle schools.

Over time, Whittenton said the corporate sponsorships that helped support the event have declined. The lack of money prompted the group’s president, who has since resigned, to issue a public call for donations on Sept. 17.

Whittenton said they haven’t raised the $7,500 yet. But she said volunteer Nancy Caggia has helped them get enough sponsors to sign a contract with Scripps to host the 2020 regional bee at N.C. State’s McKimmon Center on March 14.

Next year’s bee will be expanded beyond Wake to include spellers from Franklin, Hoke, Sampson, Vance and Wayne counties.

Whittenton said they need to raise more money or else PAGE will have to exhaust its own funds to hold the competition next year. If that happens, she said the group won’t be able to hold it in 2021.

“We don’t want the existence of the Spelling Bee to hinge on one volunteer and just one sponsor,” Whittenton said.

Donate to save Wake County Spelling Bee

Go to https://www.wakepage.org/alert.html for more information on how to donate money to PAGE of Wake County to allow the group to keep holding the Wake County Spelling Bee.