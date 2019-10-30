Sorry, Wake students, you’ve got school on Halloween. But you likely have Friday off.

Wake County parents shouldn’t fall for their children’s trick that school will be closed Thursday for Halloween.

Both Thursday and Friday had originally been scheduled to be teacher workdays for Wake County’s traditional-calendar schools, meaning students would get both days off from classes. Due to schools closing for Hurricane Dorian, Wake made Oct. 31 a weather makeup day before moving it to Nov. 1 after parents complained.

There is good news for the majority of Wake’s 160,000 students who attend traditional-calendar schools. While they will now have classes Thursday, they can stay up late eating their treats because there won’t be school on Friday.

It’s been hit-or -miss in recent years about whether traditional-calendar students will have Halloween off. Wake often schedules a teacher workday on Halloween because it coincides with the end of the first quarter of classes, resulting in a day off being scheduled for teachers to enter report card grades.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

But fall semester hurricanes have interrupted trick-or-treating plans. Last year, Wake turned Halloween into a school day to make up for a day lost due to Hurricane Florence.