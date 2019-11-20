Wake County high school gets a new principal. It’s the third one since August.

Lacey Peckham will start as principal of MIddle Creek High School on Jan. 2, 2020.

Middle Creek High School will get its third principal since the month of August.

The Wake County school system announced Tuesday that Lacey Peckham will start as principal of Middle Creek High on Jan. 2 with a salary of $109,965. She has been principal of Martin Middle School in Raleigh since 2015. Before then, she was an assistant principal at Middle Creek for three years.

Peckham replaces John Williams, who was hired in September. Williams had replaced Wade Martin, who left Middle Creek to become Wake’s assistant superintendent for school choice, planning and assignment.

Williams, who was Middle Creek’s first principal from 2001 to 2011, had come out of retirement to lead the Apex school again. In an email Wednesday to families, Williams announced he will retire Dec. 31 after having served “as the transitional principal for the school.”

“Working 40 years in public education has been rewarding each and every year,” Williams said in the message. “I believe firmly now as I did 40 years ago that the mission of the public-school system remains one of the noblest of all American ideals.

“As a graduate of a WCPSS school, I would not be your principal today without its benefits given to me.”

Peckham’s appointment means retired administrator Clint Johnson will serve as Martin Middle’s interim principal from Jan. 2 to Feb. 28.

It was also announced that Charles Langley’s contract as interim principal of Jones Dairy Elementary School in Wake Forest has been extended to Jan. 6.