ECU police investigating after student found dead in residence hall

East Carolina University in Greenville.
East Carolina University in Greenville. Chris Seward N&O file photo

East Carolina University Police are investigating the death of a student who was found in a residence hall on the Greenville campus Monday night.

ECU Police said there is no evidence of foul play, but will release information when its available, ECU said in a news release.

This is the second time a student at ECU died in a residence hall this semester. The family of the student in the earlier case said he died from complications related to Type 1 diabetes.

The university has not publicly identified the student found Monday night, so that immediate family can notify other family members and close friends.

ECU students start Thanksgiving break Wednesday and return to campus for classes Monday.

Students can visit the ECU Counseling Center this week from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. They also can call crisis support at 252-328-6661 over the holiday weekend and after hours.

