Want to avoid in-person classes? Some Wake families have to decide by Wednesday.

Thousands of Wake County families only have until Wednesday to decide whether they want to avoid attending in-person classes next semester.

The registration period for middle school and high school families to enroll in the spring semester for the Wake County Virtual Academy program ends at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Elementary schools have a later registration window of Dec. 2-9.

Registration will close before middle school and high school students have the opportunity to see how in-person instruction will be offered. Registration also ends before the school board votes on a plan for spring semester courses, which begin in January.

School administrators are expected to recommend that middle school and high school students get a mix of in-person and online classes next semester. Due to current state COVID-19 rules, Wake says it can only give daily full-time in-person classes next semester to elementary students.

“How can you expect us to decide when you haven’t even voted on what in person will look like?” Emily Coley, a Wake parent, tweeted Monday. “How can parents make a decision when we do not have all the facts. We should not have to decide until after you vote on the 10th!”

But school officials say they need the registration window to close this week to plan schedules for middle schools and high schools.

“We have a lot of prep work to do around student schedules, so it’s important that we have the Virtual Academy data sooner than later,” Scott Lyons, the principal of Heritage High School in Wake Forest, told a school board committee last week.

“That is why the Nov. 4th date is so crucial. If we don’t have our final numbers by then, we will struggle to get the best schedules for everyone, and by everyone I mean both students and teachers because those will both change as the students in the Virtual Academy may change.”

Virtual Academy has been popular

Wake created the Virtual Academy for families who don’t feel comfortable returning for in-person instruction during the coronavirus pandemic. The program has also appealed to families who want a consistent school schedule.

More than 85,000 of Wake’s 160,000 students are attending the Virtual Academy for the fall semester. That includes more than 47,000 middle school and high school students.

No action is needed by Virtual Academy families who signed up for the entire school year and who want to stay. But Virtual Academy families who now want in-person classes after previously registering for the whole year need to file.

The registration period is also important for Virtual Academy families like Tryston Jack, a Raleigh parent who had only signed up for the fall semester. She’s planning now to keep her children in the Virtual Academy for the entire school year.

“When you see the infection rates are rising and how hospitals are struggling, from everything seasonal to full-on COVID, it just doesn’t feel like it’s (in-person instruction) the wise thing to do,” Jack said in an interview.

Kristin Struchen, a Raleigh parent who has two children in the Virtual Academy, said it’s also concerning that the Wake school system has had several confirmed cases of COVID-19 since in-person instruction began last week for some elementary students.

Struchen said she’s now hoping to send her children back for in-person classes at the start of next school year.

“As soon as it’s safe, the kids will want to be back in school seeing teachers face-to-face and other students face-to-face,” Struchen said in an interview.

School officials warn though that the Virtual Academy may not be the best option for some students. The Wake County school system is reviewing the grades from the first quarter of the school year amid concerns that student performance was lower than expected.

“In ideal circumstances if a district was going to create a virtual option, there would be an application process,” Drew Cook, assistant superintendent for academics, told school board members last week. “We would want to vet to make sure that it was the right skill set for students and all of those things.

“Obviously that’s not the case here because kids and families are making that decision based on health issues, notwithstanding what their academic skill sets might be.”

Families complain about registration window

The registration window is also important for families who want the Virtual Academy after having not signed up for it before.

Only families of elementary students will experience how in-person instruction is being handled this school year before they decide on the Virtual Academy. The school experience now includes wearing face coverings, daily temperature checks and other changes meant to maintain social distancing.

Middle school students won’t begin phasing in for face-to-face classes until next week. High school students will stay with online courses for the rest of the fall semester.

“It is so not okay for us to have to make a decision by November 4th for our middle schooler when he hasn’t even had a week to try Plan B in school,” Mandy Smith, a Wake parent, tweeted last week. “He is on cohort 2. we don’t have any clue what 2nd semester will even look like.”

