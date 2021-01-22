COVID is hurting the reading progress of Wake County students. Here’s how you can help

With thousands of low-income students struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic to have enough books they can read at home, Wake County residents are being asked to step up to help.

WAKE Up and Read kicks off its 8th Annual Book Drive on Saturday with the goal of collecting a record 200,000 new and gently used children’s books by Feb. 28.

That’s more than the 123,000 books collected last year. But community leaders say the need is even greater due to the impact COVID has on education.

“The pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges for children and families, with many opportunities for learning loss,” Wake County Superintendent Cathy Moore said at this week’s school board meeting. “This is why we have set our most ambitious goal ever. Let’s work together to collect 200,000 new and gently read books for children in Wake County.”

Most Wake County students have had limited or no access to school libraries or public libraries since COVID initially closed schools in mid-March. In-person classes resumed in October for some students, but it’s been suspended through at least mid-February.

“As we look at the months to come, unfortunately there’s going to be a lot of need to make up for the time that children have been out of school, so we want to saturate the community with books,” Lori Krzeszewski, administrator of WAKE Up and Read, said in an interview Thursday.

“We’ve tried to cultivate a culture of literacy in Wake County. It’s now more important than ever.”

WAKE Up and Read was formed in 2012 by the Wake County school system in partnership with several community groups to promote childhood literacy. Krzeszewski said they’ve collected 740,000 books over the past seven years.

How you can help

People can help by:

▪ dropping off books at collection sites around the county, including on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at WAKE Up and Read’s office at 1820 Capital Blvd. in Raleigh.

▪ making financial donations at wakeupandread.org/donate

▪ purchase books from online wishlists at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

“The goal is ambitious, but our community is ambitious,” Krzeszewski said.

They’re looking for books that can be used by kids ages 0 to 12. Krzeszewski said they want books that are popular, such as graphic novels and the Dogman series, and books that represent the diversity of the community.

Many of the books will go to students at 13 high-poverty elementary schools, as well as childcare centers in those communities. Students used to pick 10 books at distribution events held at schools. Due to the pandemic, volunteers will select books to give to the children.

Once COVID numbers go down, parents will be able to pick up free books from WAKE Up and Read’s office. The group will also resume its “Grab, Go, and Read!” initiative, in which it distributes free books at events around the county

“Parents shouldn’t have to choose between meeting their children’s most basic needs and supporting them with books,” Krzeszewski said.

Learn more

▪ The book drive kicks off Saturday with a day of virtual events on WAKE Up and Read’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Literacy4Wake/.

▪ A map of collection sites, as well as information about additional volunteer opportunities and events, can be found at www.wakeupandread.org. You can also email info@wakeupandread.org or call 919-694-8755 for more information.