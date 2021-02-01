New leader will make history as first female president of Wake Forest University

Wake Forest University has announced Susan R. Wente as its first female president, after an international search for a new leader of the private university in Winston-Salem.

“Dr. Wente is the right person to enable Wake Forest to seize the opportunities before it,” said Gerald Roach, chair of the Board of Trustees and search committee that unanimously recommended Wente.

“Among a field of highly-qualified candidates, she stood out as a transformational leader and world-class academic who is committed to the personal connection and engagement that Wake Forest values,” Roach said in a statement.

Wente is a biomedical scientist who has served as Vanderbilt University’s first female provost and vice chancellor for the past seven years. She was also tapped as the university’s interim chancellor during the 2019-2020 academic year and led its initial coronavirus pandemic response.

Dr. Susan R. Wente, the 14th President of Wake Forest University, poses for a photo on Hearn Plaza on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Provided by Wake Forest University

‘Bold and engaged leadership’

Wente will officially become Wake Forest’s president on July 1, following the retirement of Nathan Hatch who has served as WFU’s president since 2005. In October, Hatch announced he would retire at the end of this academic year, which kicked off the search for a new leader.

“This is a special institution, committed to excellence with a tremendous ability to develop leaders of great integrity for our world,” Wente said in a statement. “I look forward to joining the Wake Forest community and working with the outstanding faculty, staff, students and alumni to seize the multitude of opportunities for Wake Forest to excel even further as a national leader and model.”

Wake Forest’s announcement highlighted Wente’s “bold and engaged leadership” at Vanderbilt, including her appointments of the university’s first female athletic director and the creation of the Office of Inclusive Excellence. She also led Vanderbilt’s efforts to restructure and improve the academic relationship between the university and medical center in Nashville.

As provost, Wente has been the chief academic officer since 2014, overseeing the university’s 10 schools and colleges and developing Vanderbilt’s 10-year strategic plan. Wente started at Vanderbilt in 2002 as a biology professor and served as department chair in the School of Medicine. She then became the associate vice chancellor for research and senior associate dean for biomedical sciences, while running the Wente cell biology lab.

“The fact that she continues to run a respected research program and mentors students shows that she has the curiosity of a scientist and a heart of an educator,” Herman Eure, a University trustee, professor emeritus of biology, and search committee member said in a statement.

Wente’s teaching career began in St. Louis at Washington University’s School of Medicine, where she was a faculty member from 1993 to 2002. Wente earned her Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the University of Iowa and her Ph.D. in Biochemistry at the University of California, Berkeley. She was also a postdoctoral fellow at both Rockefeller University and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Throughout her career, Wente has received many honors, including the MERIT award from the National Institutes of Health (2010-2020) and the Women in Cell Biology Senior Career Award from the ASCB (2011).