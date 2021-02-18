Orange County students will get a snow day Friday due to threat of power outages

Orange County students will get another snow day on Friday where they won’t be required to have even online classes.

The Orange County school system announced that all schools and buildings will be closed Friday due to the continued potential for a significant amount of ice and power outages. The potential for power outages is also why the district is declaring it a snow day for students instead of having them take classes online from home.

“While we always encourage students to find opportunities to learn, there will be no expectation that they do so tomorrow,” the district announced.

Neighboring school districts continued to monitor conditions for Friday.

The threat of inclement weather caused school districts like Orange, Wake and Durham counties to not have either in-person or live online classes on Thursday. Orange and Durham students got the day completely off, while Wake County students got work from their teachers that they could do on their own Thursday.

Ice coated some roads and power lines in counties north of Raleigh on Thursday, but the Triangle was largely spared of the effects of the storm, the News & Observer reported.

But ice could increase, tree limbs can snap and power lines might go down as temperatures drop back into freezing territory early Friday.