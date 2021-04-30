Wake teacher will appear on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan.’ She could win $10,000 prize.

A Wake County teacher will appear on national television next week to try to win “Live’s Top Teacher Search” contest on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

Online votes and scores by judges helped make Zandrea Eagle, an English teacher at Holly Springs High School, one of four finalists for the syndicated talk show’s teacher search contest. Eagle will be profiled Tuesday on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” which can be seen locally on ABC11 at 9 a.m.

The winner will be announced May 7 and receive a $10,000 prize, as well as another $10,000 they can use on DonorsChoose, where they can fund essential learning supplies for their classroom or the classroom of another teacher.

The show’s viewers nominated teachers from across the nation. Eagle was originally one of 10 semi-finalists.

In the nomination form, Eagle was praised for how she’s juggled being a successful teacher and single mother of five children. She was named Holly Springs High’s 2019-20 Teacher of the Year.

“Zandrea has truly modeled a strong work ethic, tenacity, and the ability to press through challenges,” Mia Wilson said in her nomination of Eagle. “Not enough room to say more. I can’t think of another person who deserves this prize more than this Top Teacher!”