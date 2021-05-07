After a rain delay, NC Central hosts graduation ceremonies for the classes of 2020, 2021

North Carolina Central University begins its in-person commencement ceremonies for 2020 and 2021 graduates Saturday, after rescheduling Friday’s ceremony because of rain.

The ceremony for N.C. Central undergraduates from both classes begins at 8 a.m. in O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium in Durham.

The event follows COVID-19 guidelines and graduates will get face masks as they enter the track field to line up. No guests can attend N.C. Central’s graduation, but the events are streaming live on the university’s website, and on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

NCCU alumna Jasmine Crowe, an award-winning social entrepreneur, TED Speaker, and nonprofit leader, will speak at the undergraduate ceremony.

The graduate and professional ceremony is now at noon at the stadium.

NCCU alumnus James H. Johnson Jr. will give the keynote address to graduate and professional students. Johnson is the William R. Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship in the Kenan-Flagler Business School and director of the Urban Investment Strategies Center in the Frank Hawkins Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Several colleges and universities in Raleigh are hosting commencement ceremonies for graduates on Saturday.

Shaw University is hosting its 2021 Commencement exercises at the Raleigh Convention Center. The ceremony for School of Business and Professional Studies graduates is at 9 a.m. and the ceremony is at 12 p.m. for School of Divinity graduates.

Wake Tech Community College is celebrating graduates with a hybrid graduation ceremony that will be live-streamed.

One ceremony is virtual and pre-recorded that includes graduate photos and video speeches. There will also be an in-person event for graduates to walk across the stage at the clock tower at Wake Tech’s Scott Northern Wake Campus in Raleigh.

There are no guests and no seating at the in-person graduation ceremonies, which start at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

William Peace University is hosting a commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 at 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the Main Lawn on campus. Robert Ingram, general partner at Hatteras Venture Partners, is the speaker.

At Meredith College, hooding ceremonies for doctoral program graduates will be throughout the day Saturday. Meredith has other commencement events planned for 2021 graduates.

Campbell University, Fayetteville State University, UNC Greensboro, UNC Asheville and Elizabeth City State University are also hosting commencement ceremonies Saturday.

Campbell and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro will have commencement ceremonies on Sunday.

Here’s a list with more details on North Carolina universities’ 2021 spring graduation plans.