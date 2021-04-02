National

Two US Capitol police officers hurt when motorist rams barricade

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021.
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite AP
Washington, D.C.

U.S. Capitol say two officers were injured after a car rammed into them and a barricade near the Capitol. Shots were fired and the suspect is reported to be in custody. This is a developing story. Please check back for additional photos and updates.

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand guard after a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. Jacquelyn Martin AP

National Guard troops stand guard after a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. Jacquelyn Martin AP

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand guard after a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. Jacquelyn Martin AP

U.S. Capitol Police officers near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite AP

Police officers surround the scene after a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill on the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite AP

Police officers gather near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite AP

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite AP

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite AP

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite AP

Police and fire officials stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite AP
